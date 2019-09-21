ICAR – NAHEP sponsored Institutional Development Plan launched at TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A project on “Enhancing the Learning Outcome, Employability and Entrepreneurial Skills of Farm Graduates through Excellence in Education” for a period of two years, was inaugurated at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University today.

The Rs. 24.86 crore project was awarded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for Institutional Development Plan (IDP) focusing the students to improve the learning ability to make them leaders in managing the agribusiness and to be job providers rather than job seekers.

The project facilitates TNAU in developing state of art of modern class rooms and language laboratory to improve the communication skills and soft skills in visiting various national and international renowned institutes by the students and faculty and to strengthen the Alumni network and also industrial tie ups for the benefit of farm graduates.

NAHEP National Direcor & Deputy Director General (Education), ICAR, Dr R C Agrawal inaugurated the project and highlighted its importance and threw insight on the activities to be taken care in its implementation.

TNAU vice-chancellor, Dr N Kumar, Dr. P. Ramasundaram, National Coordinator (IDP), ICAR, and a TNAU alumnus were present.