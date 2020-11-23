Illegal activities has led to depletion of fish population

Covai Post Network

As the part celebrating World Fisheries Day, the Department of Fisheries Science of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, organized a National Webinar on “Next Generation Technology for Sustainable Fisheries”in collaboration with Department of Animal Health and Management.

More than 400 participants from different institutions of India, China, Egypt and Angola and professionals from aquaculture industry registered for the webinar.

Dr.E.Kannapiran, Professor and Head, Department of Fisheries Science, highlighted the importance of World Fisheries Day and stated that every year on 21st November the day is celebrated by fisher- folk communities throughout the world to proclaim to humanity on the significance of healthy oceans and eco-systems for ensuring sustainable stocks of fish in the world.

Prof. N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, in his presidential address outlined the problems encountered in fisheries owing to climate change, overexploitation and illegal fishing activities which led to depletion of wild fish population. He stressed upon the importance of increasing women employment in fisheries sector. He also referred to the inter-departmental, inter-institutional and trans-disciplinary research collaborations for the development of new technology for the welfare of global fisher-folks and to ensure sustainable fisheries development. He added that the sea front field station of Alagappa University available at Thondi coast can be effectively utilized for this purpose.

Dr. Kuldeep K Lal, Director of ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow,delivered the inaugural address. Deliberating upon fish genetic resources, he touched upon the conservation of fisheries and stressed the importance of controlling of fish diseases to enhance production. He suggested that use of disease-resistant fish species will provide huge benefits to the fish farmers. He stated that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is proposed for improving Marine, Inland fisheries, Aquaculture and Fisheries Infrastructurefor the welfare of fishermen.

Dr. N.Saravanane, Scientist-F, Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology,(CMLRE)Cochin, in his speech, explained in-detail the ecological aspects of deep sea resources as an alternative source to pelagic resources and referred to the funding opportunities availablefrom Govt. of India. He suggested the sustainable maintenance of demersal fishery resources through exploitation of deep sea resources. Dr. Saravanane hoped future project collaboration of CMLRE, Cochin, with Alagappa University for developing sustainable fisheries.

Dr. T.T. Ajith Kumar, Principal Scientist & Scientist i/c, ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources,Cochin, in his talk, explained in-detail the nuances of breeding technology of ornamental fish and shrimps. He also highlighted the importance of conservation of ornamental fish germplasm to support the livelihood of fishermen community.

Dr. B. Vaseeharan, Professor and Head, Department of Animal Health and Management, delivered the thematic address and highlighted the importance of nano medicine in the control of fish diseases.