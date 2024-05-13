  • Download mobile app
13 May 2024, Edition - 3226, Monday
Impact lecture organised by PSG College of Nursing

Covai Post Network

May 13, 2024

PSG College of Nursing organized its first Impact Lecture series I & II jointly by the Institutional Innovation Council (IIC) at PSG IMS&R Auditorium on 10th May 2024. The innovation cell of the Ministry of Education and AICTE provides financial support to institutions in their network to organize the impact lecture series, aimed at creating awareness among youth about start-ups, innovation, and intellectual property rights.
The lecture was presided over by the Principal of PSG College of Nursing, Dr. A. Jayasudha. In the Inaugural lecture, Mrs. C. Lakshmi RN B.Sc.(N), MBA, Managing Director of Sai Miracles Home Health Services and Dr. Rajkumar Kannaiyan RN B.Sc.(N), MBA, Ph.D. Managing Director – Metier Academy participated in the event as the resource persons. Mrs. C. Lakshmi conveyed her pearls of wisdom on the topic “From Idea to Start-up Strategies”. During the lecture, discussions ranged from potential start-up opportunities in Nursing-dominated environments to case studies of successful entrepreneurs and the common reasons behind business failures.

Dr. Rajkumar Kannaiyan imparted his knowledge on “Entrepreneurship: The Art of Making Things Happen”. He emphasized that a successful entrepreneur wields the power to transform society and stressed the importance of mentorship in converting ideas into tangible products. Furthermore, he highlighted the start-up prospects available to students and elucidated the support mechanisms provided by central and state governments for aspiring entrepreneurs, including information about available grants and concluded with a motivational quote “Never stop learning; because life never stops teaching”. Students of both B.Sc., & M.Sc.Nursing programme actively participated in the event.

