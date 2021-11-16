Indcoserve fixes Rs.14.75 as tea rate for October

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The Indcoserve,apex body of the Industrial Cooperative (INDCO) Tea Factories in the Nilgiris has fixed Rupees 14.75 as the rate per kilogram of green leaf for October 2021.

Brought into being in 1965 by the state government the Indcoserve ,with over 30,000 members is the largest tea cooperative in the country, catering to the livelihood needs of the small tea growers of the hill district.

Pointing out that 16 tea factories were under the fold of Indcoserve,its Chief Executive Officer Ms.Supriya Sahu,has in a statement issued at Coonoor on Monday said that 55.80 lakh kilograms of green tea leaf had been procured during October.Following the Tea

Board having fixed Rupees 14.74 as the rate per kilogram for October,the Indcoserve had taken into consideration various factors,particularly the financial status of various member factories,before fixing the rate of Rupees 14.75.Howevefr in the Manjoor and Kaikatty factories the members will get Rupees 15.The Kattabettu factory will give weekly rates.

Ms.Sahu added that during the last few months Indcoserve has been offering slightly higher monthly rates than what had been fixed by the Tea Board.This had resulted in more green leaf being given to the Indco factories by the growers.