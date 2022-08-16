“India Is The Direction The World Will Move In The Next Decade”: Sadhguru On Independence Day

Covai Post Network

Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland and Former Foreign Secretary and Coordinator for the upcoming G20 summit, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla were the chief guests of the Independence Day celebrations at Isha Yoga Center.

Coimbatore : “To make your life pleasant within you is a very simple process. Unfortunately, a large segment of humanity is struggling and grappling with that. In this sense, India is the direction that the world will move in the next decade for sure,” said Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, during the 75-year anniversary celebrations of Indian Independence Day at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

“This is a nation that has always been a beacon for anybody who looked for consciousness, for inner well-being, for understanding the deeper dimensions of our existence here in the planet,” said Sadhguru referring to the rise of mental health issues that now he deemed is “no more an individual experience but has become a societal experience.”

Questioning that the mental health pandemic which affects the world today, happened despite the nations striving and achieving all sorts of economic comforts, Sadhguru elucidated, “For thousands of years, whenever men were troubled in different parts of the known world of that time, they naturally moved towards India. It’s always been so. It’s once again important we create that possibility because this is our USP- the inner well-being.”

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC congratulated the country on the 75th anniversary of Independence, seeing India’s non-violent freedom struggle as an inspiration for the whole world. Recalling the inspirational leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and B. R. Ambedkar in the freedom struggle and during the formation of modern India, Ms Patricia acknowledged the important role of India in the Commonwealth. She observed, “without India, the Commonwealth would be fundamentally different. And India’s role in our family of nations is commensurate with her scale.”

Drawing attention to the challenge of the climate crisis, Ms Patrcia identified the crucial role of Save Soil, a global movement launched by Sadhguru, to address the soil crisis in the world, to be in sync with the Living Lands Charter that mandates Commonwealth member countries to safeguard global land resources and arrest land degradation. “Save Soil will be a fundamental part of that commitment and journey. So it is not surprising that the Secretariat of the three Rio Conventions and I, as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, embraced the initiative of Save Soil, as India and the world embraced Save Soil. Because we must Save Soil.”

With India all set to assume the Presidency of the G20, India will be hosting the G20 summit in 2023. India plans to host the 190 meetings of the G20 across all the Indian states and former foreign secretary and coordinator for the upcoming G20 Summit, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, speaking on the occasion announced Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore as one of the venues for G20 meetings. “It is our opportunity to show the world the great spiritual tradition that we have, the tradition of yoga and meditation, the Adiyogi and all of the important places that represent what the Isha Foundation and all of you are working towards. And I would say the world is more than happy to come and see this,” said the former foreign secretary.