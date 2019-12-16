India on its way to becoming sports super power

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Hindi film actor and Chennayin FC Co-owner Abhishekh Bachhan Monday said that India is on its way to become a sports super power.

Replying to a specific question on whether there was a change in the sports scenario in India, which was a cricket loving nation and impact made by ISL on fans, Abhishek said” although we are a cricket loving nation, and we all lover cricket there are other sports have come up and growing.”

There is ISL, Pro Kabaddi league Volley Ball League, Badminton league, which shows there is more enough room for other sports and this is a testimony that many other sports are existing and we like to see more sports than cricket, he pointed out.

When asked whether he saw a changing sports scenario in India, he replied “absolutely, If you look at India’s medal tally in South Asia Game, which is about concluding stage. It goes to show that India is well on its way to becoming a sporting super power.”

On his club, Abhishek said that there was a change in the management and a new manager has taken over.

Abhishek, along with his players Anirudh Thapa, Edwih Sydney, Andre Schembri and Maqsih, was in SSVM World school, the club partners and interacted with the students.

When asked about the actors joining politics, Abhishek quipped ” I am not in politics. I am happy being an actor. “