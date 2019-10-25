Indian agriculture has taken great leap in 50 yrs: VC, Punjab Univ at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, : Indian agriculture has taken a great leap over the last 5 decades and provides significant support for economic growth and social transformation of the Country, Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said Friday.

Even studies have indicated that one per cent growth in agriculture is two to three times more effective in reducing poverty than one per cent growth in non-farm sectors, Dhillon in his address to the 40th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here.

Stating that about two thirds of our population depends on agricultural sector for the livelihood, Dhillon said that agriculture feeds millions of people in India and provides livelihood to vast majority of the Indians.

India has produced 283.4 million tonnes of food grains, 98.6 million tonnes of fruits and 185.9 million tonnes of vegetables during 2018-19 and today, the Country is a leading producer of essential food commodities like wheat, rice, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and fish, and has transformed from being a food-deficient

to a food surplus country and an exporter of agricultural produce, he stated.

This, in the face of an ever increasing population and climate volatility, is a laudable achievement with few parallels and agriculture has become more resilient. yet, there are challenges that lie ahead, Dhillon pointed out.

As far as Tamil Nadu, the State is in the forefront of agricultural development

and has produced 104 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in 2018-19, he said.

The persistent efforts made by the State has won Centre’s “Krishi Karman award” for the best performing state in oil seed production in 2018-19 and was conferred with “Krishi Karman award” four times by Government of India, in 2011-12 for food grain production, in 2013-14 for pulse production, in 2014-15 for coarse cereal production and in 2015-16 again for food grain production, Dhillon lauded.

TNAU has been empowering the students with quality education and skill; and inculcates in them the right attitude and holistic values.

The students in agricultural disciplines have to be infused with skills and competencies to enable them to work in a multi-functional set-up. They have to be taught to integrate knowledge and practices from outside their core subjects, Dhillon said.