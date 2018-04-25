  • Download mobile app

27 Apr 2018

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

Coimbatore

Indu Film makers HPF permanently closed, employees shellshocked

Covai Post Network

April 25, 2018

Ooty : Upset and shocked 165 staff of Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) in Udhagamandalam in nearby Nilgiris district, by the announcement of official closure of the unit, today observed a sit-in dharna in its premises in protest against the move.

The closure notice of HPF, a landmark in the major tourism district and manufacturers of Indu brand films, was displayed on the notice board yesterday.

Further more what was in store when the notice read that the remaining employees, nearly 165, were relieved from June 30, 2016 and will not not be paid their salaries from that date.

According to trade union sources, the employees, who were on sit in dharna have not not received salaries from 2016 and no relieving orders were served so far and hence the closure order was illegal and unlawful.

HPF, manufacturers of both x-ray and photo films, had employed nearly 4,500 workers in its haydays, was declared as a sick unit and Rs.181 crore VRS was announced for nearly 710 employees, in 1996 after referred to Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR).

Since the employees were asked to vacate the quarters, the staff sat in dharna on the premises and senior officials managed to convince to withdraw their agitation so that a solution can be found.

