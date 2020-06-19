Infection count goes up by four in the Nilgiris,says Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

Covid 19 infection tally in the Nilgiris has gone up by four .Stating this in a press note issued here on Thursday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that a male aged 30 from Uppervannarpet in Coonoor who had come from Chennai by air had been found to be infected. He had passed on the infection to his father (58) and mother (50).

A woman aged 36 of Supply Depot,Wellington was also found to be infected. She also had flown into Coimbatore from Chennai.

This takes the total infections in the district to 26. While 12 are undergoing treatment in the ESI hospital in Coimbatore 14 have fully recovered and returned home.

Ms.Divya further said that all those entering the Nilgiris in private cars and buses would be screened at various check posts.If they can’t prove with valid documents that they belong to the Nilgiris,they will be sent back.

All freight vehicle drivers returning from Chennai,other zones and other states would be compulsorily subjected to medical examination at the check posts. They will be kept at isolation centres run by the district administration till the results are declared.

The Collector urged the public particularly drivers to extend their fullest cooperation to all the precautionary measures being taken by the district administration.