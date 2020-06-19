  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2020, Edition - 1802, Friday
Infections rise in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

June 19, 2020

Six more joined the list of persons infected by Covid-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday.

It takes the tally to 30,said the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,in a press statement issued here.She pointed out that the total number of infections in the district had been put at 26 on Thursday.

However it had been found out that a man aged 30 of Upper Vannarpet in Coonoor and a woman aged 36 of Supply Depot,Wellington who had tested positive were residents of Chennai.Hence they have been included in the list of infected in the state headquarters.

Of the infections detected on Friday were two girls aged five and sixteen from Kullisholai in Ooty and three women aged 20,22 and 47 of Lowerbhogi street Kandhal near Ooty.

Aman aged 55 of Lowerbhogi street was also found to be infected.

Seeking the help of the public to control the menace,Ms.Divya urged the people to contact the Covid Control Room of the district administration on toll free number 1077, if they come across anyone in their neighbourhood who had come from other parts of the state or from other states.
