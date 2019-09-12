Inquiry on incident where a needle piece was found a new born child’s leg held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An expert team led by Joint Director of Health here Thursday conducted an inquiry into an incident, where a broken needle was found in the thigh of a two day old boy in the Government hospital at Mettupalayam in the district.

The parents of the baby-Prabhakaran and Malarvizhi had lodged a complaint with Mettupalayam police after they found the piece of needle on the thigh.

Malarvizhi was upset as the child was continuously crying after being discharged from the hospital after delivery on August 20.

A vaccination was administered on the child while being discharged.

When the grandmother of the child took it for bathing, she noticed some metal pricking her hand and immediately alerted Prabhakaran who took the boy to hospital.

The doctors in the hospital were also shocked to see the needle piece, which was removed by a minor operation on September eight, hospital sources said.

The parents sought action against the erring nursing staff and doctors. for their medical negligence, particularly on new born child, even as State Human Rights Commission also sought a report on the incident.

Based on the complaint, a five member team, led by Joint director of health, P Krishna, along with pediatricians, conducted inquiry with the staff nurse and doctors present on that day.

The report will be submitted to the concerned authorities, based on which action will be taken against the erring, they said.