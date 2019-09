Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An inspector of police, attached to Variety Hall Road station in the city, was transferred to control room, after he failed to report the recovery of a revolver from a dustbin.

The inspector, Senthilkumar had reportedly recovered a rusted revolver from a dustbin in Sukrawarpet. However, he failed to report the matter to higher authorities.

On information, the department shunted him to control room.