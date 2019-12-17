Intercropping between trees can double farmers’ income

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With hundreds of farmers benefiting through inter cropping method, between trees. Isha Agro Forestry is replicating it to the farmers in Erode in the State.

For this, a one-day agicultural seminar is organised in Gobichettipalayam to highlight how it can lead to significant increase in the income of farmers, Tamilmaran, agro forestry project coordinator of Isha Agro Forestry, told reporters here today.

Seminar will be held on December 22 in the farm of Senthilkumar, a pioneer natural farmer in Mevani village, who had benefited by inter cropping banana and turmeric between trees like teak, mahagony, he said.

“Agro forestry can help increase the farmers income and improve environment and agro forestry comes as the answer to the problems of water scarcity, shortage of farm hands and climate change, he pointed out”.

Valluvan from Pollachi, who was also present said that his income had more than doubled after inter cropping between coconut and other trees.