International Christmas Championship Cat Shows and Fashion Show 2019

Coimbatore : Over 150 cats of 20 breeds will be on display at the 8th and 9th World Cat Federation International Christmas Championship cat show and cat fashions show beginning here on December 21.

Hosted by Coimbatore Cattery Club, the two-day show is being held for the first time in Tamil Nadu, which will present an opportunity for owners of exotic breeds of cats, including Indian breeds, to come and show off their feline pets, their cuteness and maintenance and win prizes for the same. the club president, B Arthanari Pratap told reporters here Wednesday.

Cat shows and Cat fashion show is to promote Breeding Knowledge for Breeders and save the cats, as participants are from across different states of South India-Tamil Nadu Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and also few participants are from Maharashtra, he said.

The cats will mainly be judged on purity of breed, looks, posture and maintenance, and there are breeds of Persian, Persian Long Hair, Cheamese, Main Koun, British Short Hair, Bengal, he said

Yanina Mel’ Nilkova from Belarus, Marina Zhuravleva from Russia and Sudhakar Katikineni from India will judge the two days various events like cat show, cat fashion show and based on the categories they will select and announce the best prizes, Arthanari said.