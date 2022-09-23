International conference to focus on innovation and communication

Covai Post Network

The 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Innovations in Engineering and Technology (ICIIET 2022) is organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, PSG College of Technology in collaboration with the PSG Centre for Academic Research and Excellence (PSG CARE). The conference is approved by IEEE for Technical Co-sponsor with PSG College of Technology as a financial sponsor. The conference ICIIET is listed under the upcoming IEEE conferences with the Record number: 55458. The proceedings of ICIIET 2022 will be forwarded for possible inclusion in the IEEE Explore – A digital library of IEEE.

The conference aims to connect the professors, researchers, and scholars around the globe, under the research umbrella to deliver the latest innovative research results and the most recent developments in the domains of Electrical, Electronics, Communication, Computing, Information technology, Automation, Instrumentation, Control systems, and Biomedical Engineering. The vision of the conference is to promote and foster communication among researchers and practitioners working in a wide variety of the above areas in Engineering and Technology.

The conference features with 7 Keynote sessions from eminent academicians and Industry professionals from – IIT Gandhinagar, Tel Aviv University, Israel, Qualcom USA, Queen’s University, Belfast UK, Rochester Institute of Technology, USA, and Deakin university, Australia. We have 16 sessions of referred paper presentations scheduled in online mode.

We received a total of 412 papers authored by faculty and scholars from pioneering institutes all over India. The quality constrained paper selection process with the due support from the eminent reviewers yielded an acceptance of 102 papers for oral presentation. From the statistics, around 47% of papers are received from the domain of Computing and Information technology and the remaining are from the fields of Communication, Signal and Image processing, networking, power electronics, drives and automation in major.

Dr. Raj Rajkumar, Professor from Carnegie Melon University – a proud alumnus of ECE, PSGCT has planned to deliver the Inaugural address and the valedictory address is planned by Dr.C.P.Ravikumar, director, Technical talent development from Texas Instruments.