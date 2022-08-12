  • Download mobile app
12 Aug 2022
Coimbatore

Isha Clarifies – “BSNL Wrongly Charges Rs. 2.5 Crore For 25 Days” Isha hopes that justice prevails as fresh inquiry ordered by Madras High Court

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2022

BSNL raised a bill of Rs 2.5 crore for 25 days of phone usage in Dec 2018-Jan2019 while Isha Yoga Center’s credit limit was only Rs 66,900 per month. Prior to this, the regular monthly bill of the Yoga Center was less than Rs 22,000 per month for the past 10 years.

When BSNL threatened to disconnect, Isha Yoga Center approached the Madras High Court which appointed Retd. Justice E Padmanabhan as an arbitrator to look into the matter.

The Arbitrator did not agree with BSNL’s contention of such an extraordinarily high bill and ordered Isha Yoga Center to deposit an average monthly amount of Rs 22,000 per month for two months – Dec 2018 and January 2019.

BSNL appealed against this order and the Madras High Court has ordered for the matter to be heard afresh on grounds of procedure followed by the original arbitrator.

