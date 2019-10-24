Isha , Coimbatore to offer free yoga programs across TN for Diwali

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As a Deepavali gift, Isha Foundation here Thursday announced to conduct its Uyir Nokkam yoga program free of cost across Tamil Nadu for two months.

The programs have been delivered in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu since 2014 and are conducted only in Tamil.

“The most important thing is light arises within you” and called upon everyone to make a commitment that “we will bring clarity and light within ourselves, . Isha Founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, said in his Deepavali message”

Announcing a “Diwali gift” , he said that in order to give people access to tools that can bring this clarity within themselves, Isha was offering the Uyir Nokkam program for a month in Tamil Nadu.

“If you register for Uyir Nokkam on Diwali day, it’s free,” he said.

Uyir Nokkam is a simple yet powerful yogic practice designed to make the body, mind, emotions and energies function in harmony and at their best. It includes simple yogic practices and Isha Kriya, a meditative practice.

The program, conducted by Isha teachers trained by Sadhguru, is spread over three days for 2 hours a day, the release said.

This 3-day yoga program will happen in November & December in towns and cities across Tamil Nadu and those wish to attend can register till October 27.

The practice of Uyir Nokkam is said to have several benefits including Improved physical health, Reduced stress, Better relationships, Greater personal and professional effectiveness, A more loving and joyful disposition.