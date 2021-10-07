Isha Navarathri Festival Begins on 7 Oct.

Covai Post Network

The Navarathri festival will be celebrated with joy and fanfare from 7 – 15 Oct. at the Linga Bharavi at Isha Yoga Centre.

As part of the festivities, Isha Samskriti students will present classical music and dance programs on 8, 9, 10, 12 and 15 Oct.

Watch it live on Linga Bhairavi YouTube channel at 6:45 pm. (https://www.youtube.com/c/LingaBhairavi).

Live programs will include Carnatic music and Bharatnatyam recitals.

Also, please register at https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en/events/annual-events/navratri to view live, the special Abhishekam program at 5:30 pm on 9, 10 and 15 Oct.

As per the government norms during these pandemic times, devotees can visit Isha Yoga Centre from Monday to Thursday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. Isha Yoga Centre will remain closed to devotees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.