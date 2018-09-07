Isha’s Youth and Truth campaign at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With a motive to bring clarity in the minds of the youth, Isha Foundation has taken a big initiative through its Youth and Truth campaign.

The inaugural event of this campaign was held at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi on September 3 and the second event was held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here today .

Isha founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev participated in the event and answered various questions from the students directly.

He answered all the questions raised by the students on various aspects such as stress, economic growth of agriculture field, violence against women, Ignorance, love, Kerala floods and many more, an Isha release said here.

As a starting step for this initiative, he will be travelling to different colleges across Coimbatore, Chennai, Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Shillong, Mumbai, Pune, Varanasi and interacting with the students directly.

Students are free to ask any questions they want, even on the UnplugWithSadhguru.org website and all Sadhguru and Isha Foundation social media platforms and all the happenings from the events are made available online.

A number of well-known youth icons who are sports personalities and celebrities have also joined hands with the Foundation for this initiative.