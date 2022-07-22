  • Download mobile app
Edition - 2566, Saturday
Isuzu Motors India to roll-out ‘ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp’ across India.

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2022

Coimbatore : In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Monsoon camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 25th July to 2nd August, 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Monsoon Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://www.Isuzu.in/service-booking/ for service booking. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.

