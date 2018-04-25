Jallikkattu violence: Mixed version on police role, says panel

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: There were mixed reactions on the role of police during the Jallikkattu violence in Tamil Nadu in January last year, one man inquiry commission Justice (retd) S. Rajeswaran said on Wednesday.

Those who deposed before the commission so far, nearly half of them lauded the police for maintaining law and order, while others blamed them for their action, Rajeswaran told reporters here.

Stating that he has issued summons to six police officials in the city, including Deputy Commissioner to give their version, he said that there was no compulsion for those summoned to appear before the commission. “Journalists and photographers have also given their versions and presented photographs in support of their claim,” he said.

The hearing will be completed in Coimbatore in the next two days. Further inquiry will be held with those summoned in Chennai and Madurai in other few days, Rajeswaran said.