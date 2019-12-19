Judgement on rape and murder of 7-year old girl from Pannimadai on December 27

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 19 :The judgement in the rape and murder case of a seven year old girl ,eight months ago on the city outskirts will be pronounced on December 27 in the Mahila Court here.

The 34-year old Santoshkumar was arrested on charges of rape and murder of the girl on March 25 last. He had raped the girl who frequented his grand mother’s house in Pannimadai and murdered and thrown the

body wrapping in a T-shirt in a garbage bin the next road.

The case was going on in the Mahila Court and 32 witnesses were examined. After hearing the final arguments from both the prosecutor and counsel for accused, Judge Radhika announced that the judgement will be pronounced on

December 27.