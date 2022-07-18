KAHE Engineering Batch alumni Reunion; networking between peers stressed

Covai Post Network





The Alumni Association Office and the Faculty of Engineering of Karpagam Academy of Higher Education (KAHE) organized a reunion for the 2008 and 2009 Engineering batches recently.

Over 200 alumni from all over India and the world attended.

Dr. A. Amudha, Dean, Faculty of Engineering welcomed them and, in her speech, stressed the need for alumni-based networking to further career and societal aspirations.

Later, Dr. P. Thamilarasi, Dean, Student Affairs encouraged the alumni to keep in touch with their alma mater and wished them balanced personal and professional lives.

Dr. R. Vasanthakumar, Chairman, Karpagam Institutions in his presidential address, spoke on the importance of being in touch with peers and said that networking with alumni provided an excellent source of contact for individual and collective endeavours.

He encouraged the alumni to use the excellent start-up facilities at KAHE to jumpstart new ventures or turbocharge existing ones.

The alumni reminisced about their life at KAHE and shared the stories of their life after KAHE. The jubilant gathering vowed to make a difference in society through their joint efforts. They were delighted to interact with their old teachers and revisit their favourite haunts in their alma mater.