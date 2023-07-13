KALASHA FINE JEWELS A UNIT OF CAPS GOLD(Estd. 1901) SOUTH INDIA’S OLDEST BULLION DEALER BRINGS TO YOU AN EXTRAODINARY JEWELLERY EXHIBITION SHOWCASING THE EXQUISITE HANDCRAFTED WEDDING COLLECTIONS CURATED BY APARNA SUNKU

Covai Post Network







Coimbatore, 13th July Kalasha Fine Jewels hosted it’s the most extravagant and exclusive handcraftedjewellery collection at Coimbatore. The exhibition is specially curated for the upcoming brides. The showcase is going to be there for 3 days i.e, 13th, 14th and 15th July.

The exquisite exhibition offers a complete range of jewellery designs along with an exhaustive collection of Gold, Diamond and jadau truly making it a Luxurious paradise!

KALASHA treasures the concept of art on par with India most decorated work of gold, diamonds and polka.

ABHISHEK CHANDA- Director of Kalasha played the perfect host at the Exhibition leaving no margin unturned at the jubilant event of the elite.

The new conceptualized bridal jewellery introduced for the customers in Coimbatore includes the creative range of gold and diamonds that symbolizes the Indian Ethnicity. The range offers temple jewellery, elegant everyday statement jewellery and bridal jewellery that are a must in every woman’s jewellery collection. Created while keeping the Indian essence in mind, the collection is all about the ancient looks & Indian ethnicity.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Sreenivas Chanda – Director of Kalasha Fine Jewels said exquisite bridal range showcased at the exhibition today are inspired from the bygone eras and make anyone feel like a queen when adorned