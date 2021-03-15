Karnataka garden in Ooty growing in popularity

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: In the making for the last about seven years and in the public eye for the last three the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden in Ooty is well on its way to become one of the most popular tourist attractions,not only in Ooty but also south of the Vindhyas.

Spread over about 38 acres,just beyond Fernhill,the Siri (prosperity) garden is a unique example of inter-state cooperation in promoting tourism.

Once a property of the Maharajah of Mysore,the undulating terrain inter alia showcases a beautiful glass house,an Italian garden, a

nursery and a maze garden apart from mind blowing works of topiary.

In a few months a chasing fountain will be added to the existing attractions and a hanging bridge which is already in place,will be thrown open,said Mr.P.K.Krishnamurthy,Assistant Director of Horticulture,Karnataka who has to a significant extent been responsible for what the garden is today.

Pointing out that the footfalls have been steadily increasing he told The Covai Post that about 85 field staff are now taking care of the facility. Stating that a spacious parking lot,is high in the list of its plus points,he said that the garden attracts bus loads of tourists particularly from Kerala and Karnataka. “The aim is to keep the peregrinators engaged in the garden at least for half a day”,he added.An information counter and a cafeteria will come up shortly.With about two acres of grazing ground,the presence of some well reared sheep add to the beauty. To a query, he said that,in order to augment income, film shootings will be allowed.

When asked when the garden will be organising its first flower show,Mr.Krishnamurthy said, ”the government will decide”.