Karpagam Academy welcomes freshers

Karpagam Academy of Higher Education conducted first year student Induction Programme on 11th August 2022 at Sekkizhar Auditorium.

Prof.N.V.Balaji, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education welcomed the gathering and first year students. The function was presided by Dr.R.Vasanthakumar, President, Karpagam Educational Institutions. He said that the university makes the students as experts in all the fields. He stressed the importance of creativity and said that the science is going to rule the world in future. As a student everyone should use the available opportunities and make their family and institution proud. He blessed all the students to acquire the best in their life. The invited chief guest for the day was Dr.A.Kaliyamurthy MA.,Ph.D. Former Superintendent of Police. He said that the educational Institutions create humanity and unity among people. He also quoted intellectual words of Plato, Aristotle, Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Emerson on the importance of Education. He said when people bend to study they no need to bend before anyone in their life. He insisted that youngster should read books because books can change the entire life and give wisdom. He also asked the students not to waste their valuable time in using mobile phones. He also advised the youngsters that they should respect their parents’ hard work and sacrifice in bring up them.

Prof.B.Venkatachalapathy, Vice Chancellor, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education gave the glimpses of Karpagam Academy of Higher Education. Shri.K.Murugaiah, Chief Executive Officer, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education and Prof.M.Palaniswamy Registrar, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education felicitated the programme. The programme came to an end with vote of thanks proposed by Dr.P.Tamilarasi, Dean, Students Affairs, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education.