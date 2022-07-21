  • Download mobile app
21 Jul 2022
Coimbatore

Karpagam Engineering College alumni meet on July 23

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2022

Karpagam College of Engineering, established in the year 2000 is entering into the 23rd year and has been connecting with 15187 alumni through KCE alumni association.

In these 23 years, KCE has grown leaps and bounds in all the verticals be it research and development, curricular, co-curricular activities or incorporating technology-based learning.

KCE on the whole has been able to bask success and glory in all these sectors primarily because of its core values towards education and through its alumni.

KCE is in the process of enhancing its alumni network through its alumni association by conducting regular alumni meets and alumni interactions.

At the wake of this, the college will be conducting an alumni meet and alumni awards function in KCE on 23rd of July 2022.

Five award categories that have been constituted include , Societal Impact Award, R&D / Academic Excellence Award, Professional Excellence Award, Dynamic Entrepreneur Award and Young Budding Alumni Award.

Nominations have come in for all categories and the deserving will be awarded.

