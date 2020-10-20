Keeping Corona at bay with a website

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam : “Be optimistic, stay realistic”. With this message cum appeal the Nilgiris district administration launched a website

(www.nilgiriscovidcare.in) at Coonoor on Tuesday,as part of its ongoing efforts to combat Covid – 19.

Starting with a message from the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the website covers a range of issues relating to the contagion like, what it is, what are its symptoms, how it spreads and what is being done in the district to check its spread.

Speaking on the occasion,the Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu observed that the objective of the website created in association with the ‘Clean Coonoor’ campaign is to help people know how they can safeguard themselves and their families from the virus.

Stating that, thanks to the efforts of the administration and various government departments, the spread of the virus has been contained to an extent, she said that 90 percent of the affected had been treated and discharged. Though the number of infections had come down,the number of tests had gone up.So far 1,35,000 persons had been tested. In particular focus is on treating pregnant women.

Later speaking to presspersons,Ms.Divya said that the Nilgiris was comparatively better than other districts in terms of the number of

fresh cases. If the people cooperate more by maintaining physical distance, wearing masks and washing their hands regularly the Nilgiris can be made a Corona free district.

Among those present were the Joint Director of Health Dr.Palanisamy,Deputy Director ,Health Services,Dr.Balusamy and Superintendent Dr.Hiriyan Ravikumar.