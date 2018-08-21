Kerala is a warning; TN must plan water management, says Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Taking monsoon deluge in neighbouring Kerala as a warning, Tamil Nadu Government should take efforts to prevent a repeat of such things here through a proper water management, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundarajan said today.

The destruction happened in Kerala due to rain fury and taught us a lesson and a warning. The Government should take efforts to come out with solution through proper rainwater management, she told mediapersons here.

The Government should convene a meeting of national and international experts and chalk out plans to conserve and manage water, she said.

Her party was also consulting experts in this regard and the outcome would be given as suggestions to the Government. Concentration should be on desilting of canals and ponds to conserve water.

Tamilisai, on her way to Palakkad to distribute relief materials, said that without showing any partiality, the Centre headed Narendra Modi was extending all possible help to Kerala and some persons were trying to ‘play politics’.