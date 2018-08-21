  • Download mobile app

21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies ‘jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus trip
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for special Assembly session to discuss Kerala floods
  • 11 dead in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district. 5-year-old is the only survivor of the tragedy
  • A bus carrying devotees of the Machail yatra met an accident killing all 11 – which included a minor
Kerala is a warning; TN must plan water management, says Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

Coimbatore : Taking monsoon deluge in neighbouring Kerala as a warning, Tamil Nadu Government should take efforts to prevent a repeat of such things here through a proper water management, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundarajan said today.

The destruction happened in Kerala due to rain fury and taught us a lesson and a warning. The Government should take efforts to come out with solution through proper rainwater management, she told mediapersons here.

The Government should convene a meeting of national and international experts and chalk out plans to conserve and manage water, she said.

Her party was also consulting experts in this regard and the outcome would be given as suggestions to the Government. Concentration should be on desilting of canals and ponds to conserve water.

Tamilisai, on her way to Palakkad to distribute relief materials, said that without showing any partiality, the Centre headed Narendra Modi was extending all possible help to Kerala and some persons were trying to ‘play politics’.

