Kikani Vidhya Mandir students hold blood donation camp

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: On world blood donor’s day, students of Kikani Vidhya Mandir in the city organised a blood donation camp, social empowerment through work education and action (SEWA) today.

Students under the guidance of the management, principal and teachers, organised the camp in the school for the first time. It was to create awareness among pupils and their parents. As many as 150 parents enrolled for the camp and more than 75 donated blood.

Students tied up with Indian Medical Association. This was the second time students volunteered in such a camp. Last year, the camp was held at IMA with participation of 35 parents.

Chief guest Arun Gokuldas said blood donors were life givers. “When you contribute something to other, goodness will come to you,” he said, adding that he had donated blood more than 150 times and had also pledged his organs.

ALSO READ : Madras high court gives split verdict on 18 MLAs disqualification

Teacher Pradeepa told The Covai Post that students showed great enthusiasm and had been working hard for the last two days as part of camp preparations. It was Gokuldas who took the initiative to conduct such a camp.Students pledged to donate blood when they would turn 18.

Blood donation camps in schools should be encouraged as students should grow with social responsibility. “I was present to encourage students as well donors, said a donor Kamala Ganesh.

School alumni Naman Kartik Momaya said, “This is second time I am donating blood. I was motivated by Arun Gokuldas sir and started donating blood. I was little scared when I donated blood for the first time. I always remember Arul sir saying ‘as life is to live, blood is to give’. We also started an organisation to donate blood and will educate people about blood donation.”