KMCH conducts Second Opinion Campaign for Cancer

Covai Post Network

When diagnosed with cancer many patients are too scared to start therapy or they think they have no option. Some are unable to digest the fact that they’re affected with the dreaded disease cancer.

Generally, cancer patients are confused about what stage the disease is and what are the treatment options available.

The good news is cancer can be cured if detected early. The earlier the better. Another good news is that patients, if unsure about the condition of the cancer, or if they have persisting doubt about the first diagnosis, they can seek a second opinion from the oncology experts.

Getting a second opinion to allay the fears and doubts is a normal procedure and so patients need not hesitate to go in for the second opinion.

The second opinion would give them the much-needed clarity and based on which they can decide the next course of action.

With the objective of helping such patients, KMCH has organized a Second Opinion Camp for Cancer. The camp will be held at the KMCH Hospital from 13th to 31st December 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm,

The consultation is offered free of charge. Additional tests, if required, can be availed at concessional rates.