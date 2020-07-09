L and T dedicates various facilities to Government hospital Madukkarai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of of its CSR activities, L&T Valves, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engineering and Construction major Larsen & Toubro dedicated infrastructure facilities to the Government Hospital, Madukkarai, on the outskirts.

The facility, including casualty room, Clinical laboratory, Compound wall, washroom and drinking water storage will benefit to around 500 patients visiting daily for OPD care as well as inpatients of the 60-bed Hospital.

This will also be useful for the medical team to provide quality healthcare delivery to vast sections of the neighbourhood community mainly falling under lower income strata.

Kinathukadavu MLA A. Shanmugam handed over the facility to the hospital in the presence of district collector, K.Rajamani, Dr.P.Krishna, Joint Director of Medical Services and D. Basavarajappa Head-Operations, L&T Valves and

local district and Health and L and T officials.

Madukkarai was selected for support by L&T Valves in the year 2019-20, as part of its flagship ‘Rural Health Development Project’, launched in 2016, along with medical facilities of three Primary Health Centres at Arisipalayam, Vellalore and Thirumalayampalayam in and around Coimbatore.

The company announced that it would continue to extend similar CSR support to improve infrastructure and medical facilities at the Primary Health Centre at Anaikatti and District Early Intervention Centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, during this financial year.