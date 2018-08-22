Lack of exclusive app, air ambulance major hurdles to organ donation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There are lot of challenges with regard to organ donation, the major being the one related to transport, as Tamil Nadu does not have an exclusive app and air ambulance, says a senior official in Transtan (Transport authority of Tamil Nadu), the online portal for organ donation.

Despite all the challenges Tamil Nadu model remained successful because of transparent functioning of Transtan with the support of

Government and NGOs, member secretary Dr Kanthimathy said.

Transtan was constantly updating itself, including keeping track of all the laws related to organ donation. This was in consultation with the medical fraternity, making the entire process transparent, she said.

Kantimathy was responding during an interactive session with doctors, organised by local chapter of CII and Young Indians here recently.

CII Coimbatore healthcare panel convenor R V Ramani said a detailed statistical study was being undertaken by CII and Yi on the myths and misconceptions associated with organ donation. It was targeted at the urban population of Coimbatore where the ‘Gift an Organ’ initiative was active and the results were being analysed and a detailed report would be published in a few months, he said.

Some of the suggestions received during the interaction were that Transtan should remain the ‘face of organ donation’ to build the trust in people, more awareness on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister schemes to the poor and how they were getting benefitted, have a nodal officer and grief counsellor in all government hospitals.