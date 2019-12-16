Lankan refugee in Salem seeks mercy killing, if not given Indian citizenship

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 16 : A Sri Lankan refugee in Salem District of Tamil Nadu Monday created flutter by seeking mercy killing if he was not given Indian citizenship.

Yanathan, staying in the refugee camp in Pavalathanur near Tharamangalam in Salem district for the last 28 years, Monday arrived at the district collectorate and dropped a petition in the grievances box. In his petition to the President of India, Yanathan said that he along with his parents had left Sri Lanka and were living in the refugee camp since 1991.

Stating that though they were refugees by birth, they were fully Indians by way of bringing up and loyalty, Yanathan said that the refugees were living here with full of hope that India would give them a new life.

However, the Citizenship Amendment Act, brought out by Indian government flashed water on their hope of getting Indian citizenship, which was also the dreams of refugees, he said in his petition.

Since his dream of living as an India will not be fulfilled, he should be subjected to mercy killing, Yanathan said.