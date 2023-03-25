LAPCARE CONDUCTS ROADSHOW ACROSS TAMILNADU Announces TN Expansion Plans

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lapcare, a national ICT and CE brand, conducted Mega Dealer Conventions in 3 key cities of Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai. Each event was attended by over 125 Dealers from the respective city and surrounding districts. The TN sector of Lapcare’s South India Roadshow was supported by two major IT Dealer associations, CITA (Coimbatore IT Assoc) and CAMS (Madurai Computer Dealers Assoc). State-wide Dealers belonging to the genres of IT Hardware, Consumer Electronics, Mobility and Network equipment, got a chance to see and experience Lapcare’s wide, diverse and distinctive product range. Lapcare claims to be among the leaders nationally in Laptop batteries, IT spares and peripherals. Following noteworthy Market penetration in the North and West zones over the last 18 years, Lapcare intends to make a strong foray into the lucrative Tamil Nadu market.

Lapcare’s MD, Atul Gupta, said, “Lapcare has strategically joined hands with multiple Distributors across the state, setup regional after-sales Service Centers, and also created a regional stock-hub. Our Sales, Marketing, Support and Logistics teams have dedicated manpower for the state. Our aim is to be the leading ICT Brand in the state within 2 years”.

During a detailed presentation Lapcare’s team showcased immense product variety, and underscored Lapcare’s salient differentiators like India based R&D, India based QC practices, TQM (total quality management), and advanced logistics whereby TN retail points can replenish stock within 24 hours. The Lapcare team also gave attendees a peek into the medium-term future, where new sub-genres of products are expected to hit the market, starting from the upcoming quarter. These include trendy lifestyle based genres like Sports Neckbands, Smart Watches (Wearable Computers) and smart speakers. President of CAMS Madurai, Mr. Saravanan, and President of CITA Coimbatore, Mr. Gunaseelan, both praised the efforts of the Lapcare Roadshow and for spreading product awareness among all IT Traders and retailers in the state.

Lapcare’s large speakers (Twin Tower, Single Tower and Trolley) were kept on display and were stars of the show, much lauded by visitors. In a region that loves Cinema and Music, these products are public favorites. Awards were conferred to the Best Performers of 2022-23.