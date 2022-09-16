LEAD boosts Student Confidence in small towns; conducts exclusive Masterclass on Leadership and Collaboration with Tennis legend Leander Paes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In line with its focus on bringing Confidence-building exposure and opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable to students in India’s small towns, India’s leading School Edtech company LEAD today announced an exclusive Masterclass on Leadership and Collaboration with Olympic medallist and legendary tennis player Leander Paes. Leander turned tutor and guide for students of LEAD-powered schools across 400+ towns and cities in India, as he shared learnings from his own life and career, and delved into the secrets of successful Leadership and Collaboration, two traits that have distinguished him as one of the most successful doubles players in tennis history.Commenting on his association with LEAD students, Leander Paes said, “I am delighted to be a part of LEAD’s Masterclass. Leadership is just the right combination of empathy, charisma, communication and problem-solving.

In today’s world, schools must guide students in honing 21st-century, Confidence-building skills such as Leadership, Collaboration and Communication from an early age, thus building a solid foundation for success in every aspect of life.”LEAD Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta, said, “Exposure is an important component of building Student Confidence, as per research done by LEAD in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences. With Masterclass by LEAD, students in India’s Tier 2+ towns now have access to the same exposure and opportunities as their peers in metros, and can learn Confidence-building skills of the future from celebrated subject matter experts like Leander Paes. Masterclass is an important part of LEAD’s mission to make excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child, irrespective of location or background.” LEAD’s Masterclass is India’s first initiative to provide a holistic learning experience to school students in small towns, by giving them an opportunity to learn directly from experts and celebrities. Based on individual talent and inclination, LEAD’s Masterclass series encourages these students to dream big and instills Confidence in them to attain their goals in life. Previous Masterclass sessions have been led by celebrities such as badminton ace Saina Nehwal, tennis champion Sania Mirza and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. LEAD’s latest Masterclass follows the previous edition led by actor-director R. Madhavan, which focused on Personality Development and building a growth mindset, and was a resounding success.