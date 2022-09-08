LEAD launches India’s first Student Confidence Index, reveals gap between metro and non-metro students

Covai Post Network

– First-of-its-kind study developed in partnership with Tata Institute of Social Sciences

– India’s Confidence Index at 75; gaps in Confidence levels across cities and regions

– Hyderabad leads with a score of 87; Surat ranks #1 among non-metros

Coimbatore : In alignment with the vision of Atma-vishwas for Atmanirbhar Bharat, India’s largest School Edtech company LEAD today announced the launch of India’s first Student Confidence Index, a study that assesses Confidence levels of school-going students across regions, cities, demographics and various other parameters. Developed in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, LEAD’s Index reveals several powerful insights into Student Confidence. While India stands at a Confidence level of 75 on a scale of 100, 36% of students have indicated top-bracket Confidence levels (81-100).

A 25-point gap between Hyderabad at an index score of 87 and Ambala with an index score of 62 suggests that students in India’s metros continue to be more confident than their peers in non-metros. Interestingly, LEAD students have outperformed their peers in non-metros across all Confidence-building attributes.

Also, students in metros have a clear advantage over their peers in non-metros* in the five core attributes that build Confidence.

LEAD’s Student Confidence Index assesses the five 21st century Confidence-building attributes that are critical for students to succeed in life: Conceptual Understanding, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration and Exposure to opportunities and platforms.

Commenting on the Index, LEAD Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, “For India to be Atmanirbhar, our students need to have atmavishwas. But there was no way of knowing the confidence level of students of our country. LEAD’s Student Confidence Index developed in partnership with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (LMRF, SMLS) fills this gap. This is an annual survey and will help us monitor the confidence level of our students and help us make focused interventions through our education programs.”

“We are delighted to partner with LEAD in developing India’s first Student Confidence Index. The tool for building this Confidence Index followed a rigorous research process by the LMRF team at TISS. The validity and reliability of the tool in measuring Confidence, leading to academic performance has been scientifically established. The research and exposure we had with the LEAD powered schools and their students primarily convinced us about the potential to bring about a meaningful change in academic achievements, and essentially the life and career of the students,” added Dr. Rahul S, Assistant Professor, LMRF, SMLS, Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

India’s first Student Confidence Index surveyed 2800+ students across Classes 6–10 in 6 metros, 6 non-metros, and 3 Tier 2/3 cities. The study was administered by market research and survey company Borderless Access.