Leading a normal life with a kidney ailment

Commemorating ‘World Kidney Day’ the Nephrology department of the PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research has put out a statement pointing out that a kidney ailment was not the end of life.

Stating ,on the contrary,a kidney disease was akin to a ‘new normal life’ after COVID-19,the Institute has averred that most of the times it is reversible and sometimes the progression of disease could be delayed with medical treatment. On few occasions despite our efforts it worsens progressively needing dialysis and transplantation. Diabetes and hypertension are the most common causes of kidney disease. Keeping them under control really helps to prevent kidney disease. However it may not work in some and they eventually end up having kidney disease. Most of the times kidney disease would not be crippling unless it is in advanced stage. Even then one can lead a near normal life with either dialysis or renal transplantation. It is the beginning of a new chapter in a person’s life where one has to plan methodically one’s own future.

In order to keep going with a kidney disease patients should continue to work as usual. They should evolve plans for disease management.Theyshould put in place a new diet plan and exercise regularly.They should befriend fellow kidney patients and focus on meditation.