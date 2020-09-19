  • Download mobile app
19 Sep 2020, Edition - 1894, Saturday
Left demands Covid19 relief packages to family

Covai Post Network

September 19, 2020

Coimabtore : Members of two Left parties today staged a demonstration demanding the Central government for providing of Rs.7,500 as Covid-19 financial relief per family.

The demonstration was a part of State wide protest against the Centre for its alleged failure in various fronts.

The members of CPI and CPIM, demanded for upgrading the facility in Government Hospitals, disbursing the GST arrears to the respective State governments, put an end to the exorbitant treatment charges by private hospitals.

They also opposed the proposed amendment to the labour law and sought waiver of interest on loans taken by Small and Medium industries for one year.

CPI Tamil Nadu treasurer, M Arumugham, district joint secretaries R Devaraj, C Sivasami, district treasurer U K Subramaniam, AITUC district general secretary, C Thangavel, A P Manibharathi, CPI District secretary, V S Sundaram and CPIM district secretary V Ramamurthy participated in the demonstration held in front of CPI office, Jeeva Illam.

