Leopard found trapped

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A leopard, which created panic among nearly 10 villages in and around Mettupalayam, was found trapped in a cage on Monday.

The leopard had become a nightmare to the villagers, as it entered into human habitats and agriculture fields, coming under Sirumugai Forest range, for the last few months.

Based on the complaints, Forest officials kept cage at a strategic point and changed the place.

The villagers noticed the leopard lying in the cage at Chinnamalai Karadu near Mothaipalayam and informed the officials.

The animal had entered the cage a month ago and took away a goat kept as a prey, police said.

However, this time it fell into the trap much to the relief of the villagers, saving their goats, dogs and also agriculture produces.

District Forest Officer, D Venkatesh arrived at the scene and instructed the officials to release the 4-year old leopard deep into the jungles at Thengumarada, area from where it had strayed to this side, department sources said.

The leopard had crossed a rivulet, which was dry to reach this side and could not return as the river is in spate now, they said.