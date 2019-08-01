  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
செய்திகள் தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Low quality organic fertiliser unit sealed

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2019

Coimbatore : The district administration has sealed an illegal organic fertiliser manufacturing unit in Jameen Uthukuli near Pollachi in the district.

Based on information, revenue officials from Pollachi raided the unit Green India Biotech yesterday.

Since there was no valid licence to manufacture fertilisers, the team seized 194 bags of fertilisers ready to be transported to the retail market, an official statement said today.

The officials will inspect various retail outlets, where these sub-standard fertilisers are sold and strict action taken against them, District Collector K Rajamani said.

Samples of the fertilisers claimed to be organic have been sent for test to laboratory, he said.

