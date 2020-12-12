Man killed by elephant near Gudalur

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: In an attack reportedly by a wild pachyderm, late on Friday,Nagamuthu (65) of Kannan Vayal near Cherambadi was killed.

The body was removed to the Government hospital in Gudalur for post mortem.

Lamenting that it was yet another reflection of the escalating human-animal conflict particularly in Gudalur and surroundings of the Nilgiris district ,wildlife activist of the United Conservation Movement Vijay Krishnaraj told The Hindu that it was high time the authorities concerned woke up to the dangerous trend.