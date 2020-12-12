  • Download mobile app
12 Dec 2020, Edition - 1978, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Punjab BJP says Yograj Singh should be jailed for his comment
  • Country will not have to wait too long for Covid-19 vaccine: PM
  • BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata
Travel

Coimbatore

Man killed by elephant near Gudalur

Covai Post Network

December 12, 2020

Share

Udhagamandalam: In an attack reportedly by a wild pachyderm, late on Friday,Nagamuthu (65) of Kannan Vayal near Cherambadi was killed.

The body was removed to the Government hospital in Gudalur for post mortem.

Lamenting that it was yet another reflection of the escalating human-animal conflict particularly in Gudalur and surroundings of the Nilgiris district ,wildlife activist of the United Conservation Movement Vijay Krishnaraj told The Hindu that it was high time the authorities concerned woke up to the dangerous trend.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿