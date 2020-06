Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A person who has the symptoms of Covid-19 is quarantined in his house in Singanallur, near the house of DMK MLA,N Karthik today.

However, there is no problem for the movement of Karthik,nhealth department sources said.

A poster–We are under home quarantine from 11-6 to 24-6-2020–,was pasted on the wall of the house by Health and Family Welfare department.