Medical services becoming industry: former DGP

Coimbatore : Industrialisation and monetisation is threatening the health services, former Tamil Nadu DGP, K Radhakrishnan said Saturday.

Talking to press persons on the sidelines of “Gastro Update 2019,” organised by VGM Hospital here, Radhakrishnan said that the people

now now were afraid to approach the hospitals, as medical services have become industry in most of the cases

However, there are many hospitals, where ethical treatments are provided for patients, with motto of patients’ happiness, Radhakrishnan, who retired as DGP (CID) Civil Supplies, two years ago, said.

Hospital Chairman, V G Mohanprasad said that the Gastro Update will debate various topics with general practitioners, physicians and surgeons in different specialities asking about their needs in day to day practices.

The discussions will be documented and submitted to TamilNadu Medical council, he said.

VGM Foundation, started two years ago, in hand with Rotary International and Avinashilingam University here is launching a massive hepatitis eradication programme by screening more than 55,000 people in 21 villages of Annur, some 30 Kms from here, he said.

As against the 0.6 per cent incidents of Hepatitis C virus in the city, Annur has recorded upto 14 per cent such incidentsm due to needle pricks and hospital will treat them free of cost, with a project cost of Rs.five crore, Mohanprasad said.