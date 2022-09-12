Meesho announces annual festive “Mega Blockbuster Sale,” sees small business participation increase 4X

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Meesho, India’s fastest growing internet commerce company, today announced its flagship festive sale event, Mega Blockbuster Sale, from September 23 to September 27, 2022. Furthering its mission to democratise e-commerce for everyone, the company will continue to boost access and affordability for the country’s heterogenous customer base.

With over 7 lakh sellers and ~6.5 crore active product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to fuel discoverability of a wide assortment of products at the lowest prices for consumers. To fulfill Bharat’s festive shopping aspirations, the company will continue to focus on underserved users who have different needs around selection and affordability. Ahead of this year’s festive sale, Meesho strengthened its regional foothold by adding eight new vernacular languages on the app: Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. Last year, the 5-day annual sale saw ~60% orders coming from tier 4+ regions.

On an average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by 82% within two years. Ahead of the festive season, Meesho is educating and working closely with sellers on various aspects of business such as demand forecasting and order volume management. The company has created a robust training program on the Supplier Learning Hub with educational infographics and easy to understand videos on selection of catalogs and best practices for sale events. As a result, participation from small businesses in the festive sale is expected to surge 4X compared to last year.

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho, said, “Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale is meticulously curated based on our deep understanding of India’s consumers, along with their needs, aspirations and buying patterns during the festive season. To fulfill this demand, we are working with lakhs of sellers across the country, many of whom will be selling online for the first time this festive season. At Meesho, we are focused on building a platform that enables high growth and margins for MSMEs, giving them the confidence to digitize their business and succeed on Meesho.

Through our annual Mega Blockbuster festive sale event, we aim to cement Meesho’s position as the most preferred shopping destination for the next billion Indians. Driven by our ‘user-first’ mindset, we will continue to fuel the discoverability of small businesses, making quality products at the lowest prices accessible to customers from the deepest regions of the country.”

This year, Meesho has also partnered with nine well-known celebrities across the country, namely Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Ram Charan and Sourav Ganguly, to spread awareness about the company’s value propositions. These celebs will be seen in a brand new, quirky avatar, each of them donning the role of sellers in different categories and representing the regions they respectively belong to – building local relevance with customers across Bharat.

Meesho has partnered with major wallets like PhonePe and Paytm for offers on payments and instant bank discounts, and exclusive offers on ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ by Simpl and LazyPay.