Mettur dam flow drops

Coimbatore : There was sharp decrease of inflow of water into Mettur dam from nearly 2 lakh cusecs yesterday to 1.6 lakh today.

The inflow at 4 pm was1.6 lakh cusecs and outflow 1.61 lakh, which was 2.05 lakh cusecs yesterday.

The water level was 119.29 ft and storage 92.34, official sources said.

The inflow was 1.7 lakh cusecs and outflow 1.708 lakh at noon, with level showing 119.44 ft and water available at 92.58 tmc, indicating a decrease in two hours, they said.

However, the flood alert in the 12 districts stayed.