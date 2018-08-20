20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Mettur dam flow drops
Coimbatore : There was sharp decrease of inflow of water into Mettur dam from nearly 2 lakh cusecs yesterday to 1.6 lakh today.
The inflow at 4 pm was1.6 lakh cusecs and outflow 1.61 lakh, which was 2.05 lakh cusecs yesterday.
The water level was 119.29 ft and storage 92.34, official sources said.
The inflow was 1.7 lakh cusecs and outflow 1.708 lakh at noon, with level showing 119.44 ft and water available at 92.58 tmc, indicating a decrease in two hours, they said.
However, the flood alert in the 12 districts stayed.