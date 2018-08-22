Mettur dam inflow drops to 45,000 cusecs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With discharge from Karnataka’s Cauvery dropping, the inflow of water to Mettur in Salem was recorded at 45,000 cusecs at 4 pm, from 65,900 in the morning,

The discharge from Mettur was 40,800 cusecs, official sources said.

However, water level had crossed the full capacity of 120 ft and now was 120.25 ft, crossing the level for the third time in the last 30 days and storage level was 93.87 TMC, they said.

The discharge from Kabini and KRS Reservoir had come down since last night, following scanty rains in catchment area in Karnataka.