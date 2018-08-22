  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: Kochi Airport to reopen on August 29
  • J&K: Terrorists target another cop in Pulwama. Condition of Constable Mohd Yaqoob is critica
  • Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Mandi House; 4 fire tenders at the spot
  • Four dead in Crystal Tower blaze in Mumbai’s Parel area. The building has been declared unsafe.
  • 4 dead in Mumbai fire
  • J&K: Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
  • Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot
  • Veteran Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at the age of 63
  • Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area
  • BJP President Amit Shah condemns the brutal killing of BJP worker in J&K
Travel

Coimbatore

Mettur dam inflow drops to 45,000 cusecs

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2018

Coimbatore : With discharge from Karnataka’s Cauvery dropping, the inflow of water to Mettur in Salem was recorded at 45,000 cusecs at 4 pm, from 65,900 in the morning,

The discharge from Mettur was 40,800 cusecs, official sources said.

However, water level had crossed the full capacity of 120 ft and now was 120.25 ft, crossing the level for the third time in the last 30 days and storage level was 93.87 TMC, they said.

The discharge from Kabini and KRS Reservoir had come down since last night, following scanty rains in catchment area in Karnataka.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿