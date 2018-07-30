30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday
- FIR filed against the Priest
- Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
- This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
- TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
- DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
- 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
- Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
- IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Mettur dam inflow drops
Covai Post Network
July 30, 2018
Coimbatore : Inflow of water into Mettur Dam from Karnataka came down to 31,400 cusecs today from 39,000 yesterday.
In view of this, the outflow also decreased to 33,970 from 39,000 cusecs, official sources said.
While the water level in the dam stands at 120.2 ft, the storage level is 93.79 TMC, they said.
The inflow a couple of days ago was 59,135 cusecs, while the release 59,174 cusecs.