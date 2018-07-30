Mettur dam inflow drops

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Inflow of water into Mettur Dam from Karnataka came down to 31,400 cusecs today from 39,000 yesterday.

In view of this, the outflow also decreased to 33,970 from 39,000 cusecs, official sources said.

While the water level in the dam stands at 120.2 ft, the storage level is 93.79 TMC, they said.

The inflow a couple of days ago was 59,135 cusecs, while the release 59,174 cusecs.