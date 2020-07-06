Middle aged isolated woman commits suicide in quarantine ward in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed at a Women’s College in Gorimedu in Salem on Monday, after a 40-year old woman, who was isolated there, committed suicide by hanging in the ward.

Mariammal, hailing from an area near Kondalampatti near Salem, was home -quarantined from June 30 since one of her relatives tested

positive for Covid-19, police said.

Mariammal was tested negative for the infection in both the tests carried out on her and was about to be discharged, they said.

However, the woman was found hanging in the room allotted to her in the early hours of today.

Police, who shifted the body to the Government Hospital in Salem for postmortem, are investigating the reason for the suicide, even as a few relatives alleged that the negligence by administration was the cause of the death.