  • Download mobile app
06 Jul 2020, Edition - 1819, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rahul Gandhi claims government has failed on three counts including COVID-19.
  • India reports spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths; count nears 7 lakh mark.
  • Kanpur encounter probe: Reward for information on gangster Vikas Dubey has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Travel

Coimbatore

Middle aged isolated woman commits suicide in quarantine ward in Salem

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2020

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed at a Women’s College in Gorimedu in Salem on Monday, after a 40-year old woman, who was isolated there, committed suicide by hanging in the ward.

Mariammal, hailing from an area near Kondalampatti near Salem, was home -quarantined from June 30 since one of her relatives tested
positive for Covid-19, police said.

Mariammal was tested negative for the infection in both the tests carried out on her and was about to be discharged, they said.

However, the woman was found hanging in the room allotted to her in the early hours of today.

Police, who shifted the body to the Government Hospital in Salem for postmortem, are investigating the reason for the suicide, even as a few relatives alleged that the negligence by administration was the cause of the death.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿