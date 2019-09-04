Minister Choubey to open ‘War against Cancer’ initiative in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey will inaugurate an initiative ‘War against Cancer’, a programme by city-based Sri Ramakrishna Hospital on September 7.

The programme had a three-point agenda with inauguration of the latest linear accelerator and the Rotary-Ramakrishna Free Paediatric Oncology ward along with Ramakrishna Healthcare Training Institute, SNR Sons Trust joint trustee D Lakshminarayan Swamy said in a statement here.

It was to help spread awareness among the people about the deadly disease, he said.

The latest technology in radiation therapy was now available in the hospital through elekta infinity digital linear accelerator and the main advantages was individually targeting specific areas of radiation, thereby avoiding radiation to vital organs, he said.

Average treatment delivery time cycle was of 5 minutes against an average of 20 minutes through IMRT technology.